VHP fund raising drive for Ram Mandir

VHP leader M.B. Puranik speaking at a press conference at the parishad office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

13 January 2021 00:51 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch a drive in the State to collect funds for constructing Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, on January 15.

The 20-day drive will end on February 5, according to M.B. Puranik, zonal executive president, VHP, South Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that the funds will be raised on behalf of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

All preparations have been made to collect funds in Mangaluru Division comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Kasaragod of Kerala. Volunteers will visit houses in villages and towns from Friday, he said.

Mr. Puranik said that coupons of ₹ 10, ₹ 100 and ₹ 1,000 will be given to donors. Those who donate ₹ 2,000 and more will be given receipts. Tax exemptions for the donations made can be claimed under Section 80 G of Income Tax Act. The funds collected will be credited to the bank account of the trust through the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank within 48 hours of collection, he said.

Mr. Puranik said that 4,000 booth committees have been formed under Mangaluru Division. Each booth will have 25 workers.

He said that if people from other religions donated money, the trust will not reject it. “Donations from people of all religions will be accepted,” he said and added that a target of collecting ₹ 25 crore from Mangaluru Division has been set.

He said that the temple will have three floors will be built on 2.7 acres of land. It will come up on a total of 57,400 sq ft area. It will be 360 ft long, 235 ft wide and 161 ft high. Each floor will be 20 ft high.

The mandir will have a library of international standard, a museum, a document section, a research centre, and the like.