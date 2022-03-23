VHP for enforcement of HRCE Rule 31(12) around Hindu temples

Sharan Pumpwell of Vishwa Hindu Parishat speaking at a press conference at the VHP office in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

March 23, 2022 23:42 IST

The rule bars temples from leasing out space to people from other faiths for business

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said here on Wednesday that it will soon write to Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle to instruct all endowment temples to strictly enforce Rule 31(12) of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Rules.

Addressing presspersons, Mangaluru Divisional Secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that the particular rule bars temples from leasing out space near a Hindu religious institution to people of another faith.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Pumpwell said that if any non-Hindus are found trading in the temple vicinity, the VHP and Bajrang Dal activists will not mind taking the law into their hands to get such shops cleared.

Welcoming some of the temples in the State enforcing Rule 31(12), Mr. Pumpwell said that other temples too should follow suit.

“The closure of shops and business establishments by members of a community over the hijab verdict has prompted people to take this step”Sharan Pumpwell,VHP Divisional Secretary

He said: “The members of a community who have shown scant regard to Constitutional institutions and closed down their shops following the recent verdict of the High Court of Karnataka in the Hijab case should not be allowed to trade near Hindu temples. We are for enforcement of Rule 31(12). We support temples that have taken this decision,” he said.

Asked why the VHP is insisting on enforcement of Rule 31(12) now two decades after it was made, Mr. Pumpwell said that the closure of shops and business establishments by a community over the hijab verdict prompted people to take this step.

“It was members of a community who started this practice of boycott first”Sunil K.R., Bajrang Dal Pranta Sanchalak

Meanwhile, addressing presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, Bajrang Dal Pranta Sanchalak Sunil K.R. said that it was members of a community who started this practice of boycott first.

He said that after Hindus took out a procession in Gangolli in Udupi district sometime ago in protest against illegal abattoirs and illegal cow transportation, the members of a community stopped purchasing fish from Hindus in Gangolli.

“The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is now asking for allowing non-Hindus to have stalls during temple fairs was silent when Hindu traders were boycotted in Gangolli,” he said.