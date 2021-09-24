VHP demands stern action against rape accused

Terming the sexual harassment and cheating of a Mysuru-based woman by a Mudipu-based man as a case of Love Jihad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Matru Shakti and Durga Vahini groups have demanded stern action against the accused. In a statement, Matru Shakti Pramukh Surekha Raj and District Durga Vahini Convenor Sweta Adhyapady said that the accused made the victim believe that he was a Hindu and then sexually assaulted her. He forced her to pay ₹35 lakh, they said. The accused is part of an organised network involved in Love Jihad, they said.