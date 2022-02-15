VHP demands NIA probe into dress code issue

‘Some fundamentalist forces at the international level too are behind the row’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday demanded that an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be conducted in the row over dress code in schools and colleges in the State.

Mangaluru Divisional Secretary of the VHP Sharan Pumpwell has in a release here said that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) have hatched a conspiracy through the hijab issue to project separatism by using school and college students. It is a part of the jihadi movement, he added.

The VHP said that attempts have been made to damage the reputation of India at the international level using the hijab issue. Some fundamentalist forces at the international level too are behind this controversy, it added.

It said that in some schools and colleges, the interim order of the High Court of Karnataka is not being followed.

The VHP said that it suspected that there is a move to divide the country using the hijab issue. Hence, an investigation by the NIA is needed. The probe should also cover the six students of Government Pre University College for Girls, Udupi, who have been demanding permission that be allowed to wear hijab in classrooms and the organisations supporting them, he said.