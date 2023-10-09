VHP, Bajrang Dal will continue to work to protect the interests of Hindus: M.B. Puranik

October 09, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), along with its youth wing the Bajrang Dal, will continue to work with more vigour to protect the interests of Hindus and for the nation’s integrity, said VHP’s Karnataka Dakshina Pranta working president M.B. Puranik in Mangaluru on Monday.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal following the entry of the Shourya Yatra of the latter to Mangaluru, Mr. Puranik said Sanatana Dharma will not die and will remain alive as it is not created by any person. “As no single person has created Sanatana Dharma, none can therefore erase it,” he said.

The VHP, which is set to complete 60 years of its inception, will work more vigorously along with the young Bajrang Dal to protect the interests of Hindus, its culture, and heritage. It will also work for the protection of the country’s culture, solidarity and integrity. “We will not be in a state of disillusion in this 60th year. We will work with more vigour and strength for the cause for which our seniors formed the VHP and the Bajrang Dal,” he said.

In his keynote address, orator Chakravathy Sulibele claimed that there is marked increase in attacks on Hindus. The State government is actively pushing for caste census report that will divide Hindus on caste lines. There are also attempts to convert Hindus by ‘love jihad’ and by offering drugs. Move to celebrate ‘Mahisha Dasara’ in some parts of the State is also an attempt to divide Hindus. “We need to raise our voice against these attacks,” he said.

VHP Dakshina Karnataka Pranta joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell said the yatra is to remember sacrifices of ancestors and reignite the youth to give fitting reply to those attacking Hindus. The Bajrang Dal will widen its network and will open more units in the State, he said.

Earlier, the Bajrang Dal’s Shourya Yatra, which started from Chitradurga on September 25, was welcomed into the city at Adyar on Monday morning. A Shobha Yatra was held from Ambedkar Circle to Kadri Maidan.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru City MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamat and Y. Bharath Shetty, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur were among those who attended the public meeting.