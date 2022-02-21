VHP, Bajrang Dal plan protest tomorrow

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal said on Monday that they will stage protests in Udupi, Mangaluru and Kodagu on Wednesday seeking an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the murder of a right wing activist Harsha in Shivamogga on Sunday night.

Mangaluru zonal convener of the VHP Bhujanga Kulal said in a release that the protests are also to urge the State Government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The VHP said that the PFI and the SDPI are behind the murder of Harsha.

Mr. Kulal said that sometime ago, Manju Bhargava, Tumakuru district Bajrang Dal convener, and Nagesh of Shivamogga were attacked. Right wing activists Prashant Poojary, Kuttappa of Madikeri and Rudresh of Bengaluru were murdered. Some people coming from Kerala are behind these attacks, he said and added that those behind the murder of Harsha should be punished.