Veteran BJP leader Somashekar Bhat dead

February 04, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Malpe Somashekar Bhat.

Malpe Somashekar Bhat. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Veteran BJP leader and former president of Udupi Town Municipal Council, Malpe Somashekar Bhat, 89, passed away in Udupi on Sunday. He leaves behind wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Mr. Bhat was associated with Jan Sangh and was popularly known as “Somanna”. He built the BJP in Udupi and was also the “guru” of former Home Minister, the late V.S. Acharya. During the Emergency, Mr. Bhat was lodged for 18 months in the Bengaluru Central Prison along with L.K. Advani and other leaders. He took active part in the ‘kara seva’ for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mr. Bhat was the founder of Varun Piping Systems, and was known for his philanthropic work. Mr. Bhat was the founder-member of Udupi Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava Samiit at Kadiyali. He was Director of State Bank of India and Kunjibettu Grahakara Vividhodesha Sahakari Sangha.

People can have darshan of his mortal remains at his house at Kadubettu from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday. The last rites will be performed at Beedina Gudde, according to family members.

Former State unit president of BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, has mourned the death of Mr. Bhat.

