‘Vested interests trying to tarnish the image of BJP’

Mangaluru

17 December 2021 00:59 IST

The BJP said here on Thursday that some vested interests are trying to tarnish the image of the party and its State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel through their social media postings that the latter is a weak leader.

Addressing presspersons, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri said that those are the works of “unsatiated souls” who will not succeed in getting their self interests full filled.

Mr. Moodbidri said that some “unseen hands” are making efforts to create a rift in the BJP by posting some comments.

Such interests are unhappy that the coastal belt is the citadel of the BJP.

He said that some persons behind such postings will not be able to create any rift in the party which is no built on the basis of social media postings.

“The BJP whether in power or not will be with the Hindu organisations,” he said.

Referring to Uppinangady incident, he said that the BJP condemned attack on police by the PFI activists.

He said that some forces are trying to create unrest in the society in the coastal belt.

Police should not give scope for any law and order issues in the city on Friday in case if a procession to the office of the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police by any organisation relating to the Uppinangady incident is allowed, he said.