Very heavy rainfall on foothills of Western Ghats causes flooding in Udupi district

Published - August 01, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kaipunjalu in Kaup use boats to reach their homes owing to flooding in Udupi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Shambhavi river flooded at Sankalkariya in Karkala taluk in Udupi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A hill collapsed on a house at Nada village limits in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Rain waters flooded the Government Higher Primary School at Uppuru in Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Very heavy rainfall in some areas on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Udupi district triggered floods throwing life out of gear in the southern parts of the district on Thursday.

Renjala village in Karkala taluk received the State’s highest rainfall of 319.5 mm in 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Sanoor in the same taluk, 289.5 mm, Madamakki in Kundapura taluk 278.5 mm and Karkala 21.4 mm. The Shambhavi, which originates near Sanoor, caused havoc at Sankalakariya in the downstream near Belman where the floodwaters inundated the Sankalakariya-Uggedabettu road and a few houses. The overflowing river also inundated backyards of gram panchayat member Ashok Shetty and others in the neighbouring Mundkur village wherein thousands of coconuts, quintals of manure etc. were washed away.

Molahalli in Kundapura taluk that witnessed 234 mm rainfall saw three houses belonging completely damaged and two houses partially damaged. In all, seven houses were damaged in Kundapura taluk. A house was completely damaged at Miyar village of Karkala taluk, where five other houses were partially damaged. Two houses were partially damaged in Udupi taluk.

Flooding was reported in many villages of Karkala taluk, including Inna, Mundkur, Bola, Nitte, Sanoor, Durga, Sooda, and Irvathur. Tallur, Gulvadi, Molahalli and Kanyana villages in Kundapura taluk too witnessed flooding. In Kaup taluk, Yenagudde, Palimaru, Pilaru, Shirva and Belle villages witnessed flooding while Nadpal in Hebri taluk saw flooding.

Udupi district received an average of 154.9 mm rainfall with Hebri taluk receiving the highest, 180.5 mm, followed by Kundapura, 179.7 mm, Karkala, 179 mm, Byndoor, 139.7 mm, Kaup, 132.3 mm, Brahmavara, 104.4 mm and Udupi taluk receiving 100.5 mm rain during the period.

