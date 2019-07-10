Very heavy rain forecast for next two days

India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka till Wednesday morning even as high waves and strong winds are likely over Arabian Sea.

A communiqué from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that most parts of the coastal region are expected to receive widespread very heavy rain, over 124 mm till Wednesday morning. Almost the entire Udupi district, parts of Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts are expected to experience this.

These areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours thereafter, according to India Meteorological Department.

The remaining parts of coastal Karnataka, parts of Belagavi district and the Western Ghat sections are expected to witness heavy rain till Wednesday morning even as they would continue to receive heavy rain for the next 24 hours thereafter.

Meanwhile, another bulletin said that high waves in the range of 3.5 m-4 m are expected from Tuesday evening till Thursday midnight along the coast with surface current speed varying between 22 cm-40 cm/second. There would be strong winds from the southwesterly direction with speeds reaching 40 kmph-50 kmph over southwest and adjoining central Arabian Sea till July 13. The department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea during these days.