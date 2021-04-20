Verdict in Bhaskar Shetty murder case on May 29

MANGALURU

20 April 2021 21:27 IST

Udupi District and Sessions Court will pronounce the verdict in the murder case of hotelier Bhaskar Shetty (52), resident of Indrali in Udupi, on May 29 as trial concluded on Tuesday. Shetty was murdered and burnt in a Homa Kunda at the residence of an astrologer in 2016.

The prosecution commenced the final arguments in the case through Special Public Prosecutor Shantharam Shetty on March 30 this year. Defence counsel too submitted their arguments. Arguments concluded on Tuesday.

Hearing the arguments, Principal District and Sessions Judge J.N. Subramanya said that he would deliver the final verdict on May 29.

Main accused in the case, Shetty’s wife, Rajeshwari Shetty, is on bail, while their son Navaneeth Shetty and astrologer Niranjan Bhat from Nandalike are in judicial custody. Niranjan Bhat’s father Srinivas Bhat facing accusation of evidence destruction passed away during trial, while another Raghavendra is on bail.

Prosecution has said that Shetty was murdered at his residence in Indrali in the afternoon of July 28 in 2016 by his wife and son and the body was burnt in the Homa Kunda of astrologer Niranjan Bhat at Nandalike. Shetty’s mother lodged a missing complaint with Manipal Police on July 31 that year, after which the police found a breakthrough in the murder case. Rajeshwari Shetty and Navaneeth Shetty were arrested on August 7, while Bhat was arrested on August 8 the same year.