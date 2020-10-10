Verdant Sasihithlu Beach kept under lock by local gram panchayat

People engage in angling and other activities on the verdant beach.

MANGALURU

10 October 2020 08:27 IST

While ZP CEO defends gram panchayat action, Deputy Commissioner says no beach can be kept out of bounds for public.

The verdant Sasihithlu beach that hosted the first Indian Open Surfing Championship in 2017 is kept under locks by the Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat, with many people saying that the gram panchayat had been acting without any authority.

While the panchayat has erected a gate at the entry of the beach, it has also been, through a contractor, collecting entry fee, ₹ 30 to ₹ 50, depending upon vehicles, which even the local people have objected to. Besides being closed during nights, the gate remains closed in the mornings too, said a stakeholder in the tourism sector.

It all started when the district administration upgraded a kutchcha road to a bitumen road from Sasihithlu village to the estuary of the Nandini and the Shambhavi, about one kilometre, before the Surfing Challenge. The Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat not only erected the gate but also built some small structures leasing them out. Subsequently, sea erosion swallowed most part of the beach, mainly due to non-removal of coffer bund built upstream the Nandini to facilitate construction of a bridge.

Shobendra Sasihithlu, a fishermen leader, told The Hindu that local residents registered their opposition during a recent held Grama Sabha to entry fee collection without the gram panchayat providing any facility. Residents want the beach to remain open throughout the day, he said.

However, the Panchayat Development Officer, who did not want to be named, told The Hindu, “What can the panchayat do if the contractor does not open the gates.”

Chief Executive Officer of Panambur Beach Development Project Yatish Baikampady said that the land around Sasihithlu beach does not belong to the gram panchayat but to the Revenue Department. The gram panchayat has no authority to restrict people’s entry into the beach.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani, however, defended the gram panchayat action saying that the local government had the authority to ensure safety of people under the Panchayat Raj Act. He, however, did not reveal the provision of law. The gram panchayat opens the gates at 9 a.m., he said and added that he would direct it to keep the gates opened from dawn to dusk. The gram panchayat had to take the step when the district administration and the police and others said that the beach could not be patrolled all the time and the local people too did not want visitors there.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that no beach could be kept out of bounds for general public and he would get the Sasihithlu issue examined. The administration is committed to developing the beach into a tourism destination offering recreation facilities to the public and providing livelihood to the local people.