Verdant Koodlu Tirtha beckons tourists

Tourist footfall has considerably increased since November

Amid a threat of another lockdown looming, tourist footfall at the verdant Koodlu Tirtha waterfalls on the foothills of the Western Ghats near Someshwara has considerably increased since November last.

Formed by the Seetha, Koodlu Tirtha waterfalls, also called Seetha Nadi waterfalls, is located inside Someshwara Wildlife Division of the Forest Department. Though located inside dense forests, the waterfalls has been attracting a good number of visitors every day. During weekends and holidays, the number swells.

Forest Department personnel manning the trekking entry point at the base of the waterfalls said that during weekends more than 200 tourists have been visiting and during weekdays it up to 100 after the lockdown was completely lifted. On Sunday last, there was a large crowd as Koodlu Tirtha also has religious significance and the day was observed as Ellu Amavasye.

One can reach the trekking base by driving or walking on a narrow and winding road for about 12 km from Koodlu Tirtha Cross between Hebri and Someshwara near Seethanadi on National Highway 169A (Malpe-Tirthahalli). While portions of the strictly single-lane road have seen concrete/ bitumen topping, a portion of the road is under reconstruction. As such, visitors, at present, have to take a little detour to reach the base.

Visitors after checking in at the forest check-post and paying an entry fee (₹100 for adults and ₹50 for children), may start the trek through the thick evergreen forest where the Sun’s rays struggle to pierce through the foliage. Visitors have to cross the Seetha a couple of hundred metres thereafter from where the ascend begins. At many steep locations, the Forest Department has built steps. It is about a 3 km from the trekking base to the waterfalls and an ascent of about 500 metres.

The Seetha plunges directly into the pond formed at the base of the waterfalls from a height of about 300 ft. As the pond is bereft of strong currents or depth, one can venture into it and enjoy some pristine unpolluted water. At the trekking base, the Forest Department has provided changing rooms, restrooms and a large parking area. While personnel caution tourists not to litter either the path or the waters, retired bank officer from Tirthahalli D.G. Manjunath said that the entire area is kept clean due to the department’s initiative.

Visiting hours is between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.