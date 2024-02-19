Venur gears up for Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka from February 22 to March 1

February 19, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VENUR (DAKSHINA KANNADA DIST.)

The Mahamastakabisheka to the 35-foot tall Bahubali Swamy monolithic statue – the third oldest in the state – will be held between February 22 and March 1 at Venur in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

This Mahamastakabisheka will be the fifth to be held since installation in 1604 of the statue atop Bahubali Betta on the banks of the river Phalguni. The first Mahastakabhisheka was held in 1928, followed by in 1956, 2000, and 2012.

Padmaprasad Ajila, the head of the Ajila princely family of Aladangady that installed the statue and Acting President of Bhagavan Bahubali Swamy Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsava Samiti, told reporters at Venur on Monday that Shrikshetra Dharmatala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade presides the nine-day event. Moodbidri Jain Mutt Seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Pandithaacharyavarya Mahaswami guides the rituals.

Dr. Ajila said the Mastakabhisheka will begin on February 22 with Ajila family members performing 108 Kalashabhisheka of water, followed by pouring of eight different liquids including milk, sandalwood paste and coconut water, and showering of flowers. Different Jain families will perform Mahamastakabhisheka for the next seven days. On the last day, the samiti will perform the abhisheka on behalf of all. Adequate scaffolding was erected to take devotees atop the statue for performing the Mahamastakabhisheka. Every day the Mahamastakabhisheka would be done from 6.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., he said.

Around 30,000 devotees are expected to participate in the event every day with numbers expected to increase on Sunday, February 25, when special Mahamastakabhisheka will be done. In the absence of lodging facilities in Venur, Dr. Ajila said around 3,000 devotees will be accommodated in five government schools in the vicinity. Some devotees would be accommodated in Dharmastala and in Moodbidri Jain Math, he said.

Daily mass feeding and cultural programmes would mark the event. Nearly 250 stalls would come up at the exhibition centre. The samiti has taken all precautions to maintain hygiene and cleanliness during the event, he said.

Samiti secretary Praveen Kumar Indra said the State government has released ₹1.32 crore for various development works in Venur. Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has taken responsibility of lighting roads leading to the venue. MLC K. Harish Kumar and former MLA Abhayachandra Jain are also actively involved in preparations, Mr. Indra said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the event on February 22 while Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will participate in the rituals on March 1. The scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, would also participate in the Mahamastakabhisheka, Dr. Ajila said.