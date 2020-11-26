Vented dams to be minimum 5.5 m wide

Minister Madhuswamy lays foundation stone for such a facility across the Netravathi at Biliyur

The State government has taken a conscious decision to construct vented dams with a width of not less than 5.5 m so that such dams can also act as bridges connecting remote areas, said Minister for Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy on Wednesday.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a ₹ 46.7-crore vented dam-cum-bridge across the Netravathi at Biliyur in Bantwal taluk.

Mr. Madhuswamy said that the width of vented dams constructed earlier was small and it was found not useful as bridges for vehicles. Converting them to serve as bridges would help the local economy grow by providing connectivity between places, the Minister said and added that such dam-cum-brides would be of much use in remote areas like Biliyur.

In a pacifying note to the distraught people of Dakshina Kannada who opposed the Yettinahole Water Diversion Project, Mr. Madhuswamy said that the government has decided to construct as many vented dams as possible in the coastal region to provide drinking water, irrigate land and improve the local economy. While the economies of parched districts could improve from the Yettinahole waters, a similar development is possible through vented dams in the coastal region, he said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said that the GDP has drastically fallen owing to the COVID-19 situation. It is only the agriculture sector that could help boost the economy and the government was committed to providing all facilities to farmers.

He congratulated Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandur in whose constituency Biliyur falls for inviting him to inaugurate a vented dam earlier, following which the new dam was sanctioned.

The Biliyur dam would be 305 m wide with 42 vents and connect Biliyur with Thekkar village of Belthangady taluk. It could store 53.79 mcft of water at a maximum height of 4 m and irrigate about 120 hectares of land besides providing drinking water to surrounding villages. Technical bids were received for the project on November 23 and the work would commence soon. It will be completed in 18 months.