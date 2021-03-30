Vented dam to be ready by Nov-end

The vented dam being built across the Neriya river at Mulikkaru, in Dharmasthala village, to supply water to Dharmasthala town, will be ready for use by this November-end, according to Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja.

Speaking to presspersons at Dharmasthala after visiting the construction site along with Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and engineers, the MLA said that the construction of the dam, estimated at ₹15 crore, began on February 10. The construction works should have commenced a year ago. But due to COVID-19 factors, the project is being taken up now, he said.

The 86 m wide and seven metre high dam is being constructed by the Department of Minor Irrigation.

Mr. Heggade said that the dam will help mitigate water scarcity in the temple town, especially during summer. If water stored at the vented dam built across the Netravathi near Snanaghatta in Dharmasthala runs short, then water from the new dam will be pumped to the overhead tanks in Dharmasthala.