Venoor records 458 mm rainfall, says Deputy Commissioner

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner reports heavy rainfall, river breaching danger level, bridges collapsed, and residents evacuated to safety.

Published - August 02, 2024 08:31 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan visited Kuloor and Panjimogaru in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan visited Kuloor and Panjimogaru in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said on Thursday that Venoor recorded 458 mm rainfall from Wednesday night to Thursday.

The catchment areas of the Phalguni river recorded heavy rainfall, he said adding that water monitoring centre at Adoor recorded the river breaching the danger level.

Minor bridges, including culverts, collapsed in about five places and some mud slips were also reported in the Venoor area. A place was completely cut off, he said, adding that other places had connectivity through alternative routes.

M. Muhilan said as the river was in spate water entered some houses in Adyapady, Ulaibettu and Kuloor areas. Mr. Muhilan, who visited Venoor and Belthangady, said immediate measures for restoration and safety have been taken and long-time measures require some time and planning for implementation.

He said 30 people were shifted to the government’s care centre at Kavoor. In all, 36 persons are in the care centre at Kukke Subrahmanya. All government authorities, including PDOs, chief officers, police, fire and emergency services personnel, have been instructed to be in alert, he said.

