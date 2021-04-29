Venkatesh Kamath passes away

Kanthavar Venkatesh Kamath (75), retired headmaster of Canara High School (Main), Dongerkery, in the city passed away in the early hours of Thursday following age-related illness. He was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago. He breathed his last at around 2 a.m.

Kamath is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

The last rites were performed at his residence in Dongerkery, followed by cremation at Boloor Crematorium.

Kamath was born on October 15, 1945. He did his schooling at BEM High School, Car Street, and graduated in B.Sc and B.Ed at Government College, Mangaluru.

He joined Canara High School (Main) in 1970 and taught Mathematics, General Science and Kannada. He became headmaster in 1976, at a relatively young age of 31 and served for over three decades until he took voluntary retirement in 2003.

Kamath oversaw the school’s centenary celebrations in 1991. Known to be a quiet and reserved person by nature, his former students remember him as a strict disciplinarian as well as a compassionate person. After retirement, he immersed himself in religious activities and served as a trustee of Kudtheri Mahamaya Temple, Car Street, for almost 17 years.