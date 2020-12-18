Venkaiah Naidu to deliver today Kamath Endowment Lecture

M. Venkaiah Naidu

MANGALURU

18 December 2020 00:51 IST

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will deliver the sixth M.V. Kamath Endowment Lecture from 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, albeit in the virtual mode. The event will take place at the TMA Pai Hall on the third floor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal.

Pro-Chancellor of MAHE H.S. Ballal, Vice-Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh and other dignitaries from the university will participate. The event will happen through CISCO and will be live telecast by Rajya Sabha TV and Facebook live page of Manipal Institute of Communication.

Late Madhav Vittal Kamath was a journalist and chairman of Prasar Bharati. He worked as the Editor of The Sunday Times for two years from 1967, as Washington Correspondent for The Times of India from 1969 to 1978 and Editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India.

He had written numerous books and was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2004.

In 2009, Kamath co-authored a biographical sketch of Narendra Modi titled “Narendra Modi: The Architect of a Modern State”. A newer version of the book has been published later as “The Man of the Moment: Narendra Modi”.

Kamath was a board member of Manipal Academy of Higher Education. He was instrumental in the setting up of Manipal Institute of Communication in 1997 and was also the Honorary Director of the Manipal Institute of Communication, a release said.