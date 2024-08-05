Vending zones will be operational in 10 places in a month, says Mangaluru Mayor

Vending zones for street vendors will be operational near Central Market and nine other places in Mangaluru in a month, said Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, the Mayor said the MCC has identified 10 places where vending zones will be established. Each zone will have 10x20 ft. size stalls where vendors can sit and sell their products without hindering traffic and pedestrians.

“If members of the town vending committee (comprising representatives of street vendors and other stakeholders) work with us, these vending zones will be operational in a month,” Mr. Kannur said.

After complaints from people during the Mayor’s phone-in programme and by councillors during the ordinary MCC council meeting, the MCC on July 29 re-launched a drive to evict unauthorised street vendors in Lalbagh, Valencia, Kankanady, KPT, Lady Goschen Hospital, Surathkal, and other areas in the city.

The civic body was acting not just against vendors hindering movement of vehicles and pedestrians, but also against unhygienic roadside food outlets. “This drive will continue in the interest of citizens,” he said.

No affidavits by vendors

The Mayor said following a survey of 1,045 street vendors, the MCC’s town vending committee decided to issue identity cards to 667 vendors. Symbolically 10 identity cards were issued on November 1, 2023.

He said the identified vendors were asked to submit an affidavit stating that they will abide by 18 conditions, including conducting business in designated areas without causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, as a prerequisite to getting the identity card.

“None of the vendors have so far submitted the affidavit. Hence no identity cards were issued to street vendors so far,” the Mayor said.

Mr. Kannur said the MCC is concerned about street vendors and asked the latter to conduct their business in conformity with prevailing norms. “I call upon representatives of street vendors, who have called for a protest, to come on board and pave the way for vendors to eke out a living from the trade,” he said.