Vending zone to be functional from November 13

Mayor Manoj Kumar said on Monday that the newly created street vendors’ vending zone near the State Bank of India bus terminus will be made operational on Wednesday, November 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after inspecting the facilities at the vending zone he said that the zone falls under Cantonment ward.

He said that the corporation has distributed identity cards to 93 of 130 street vendors.

Fruit and fancy stalls will be opened in the zone from Wednesday. Flower stalls will be opened after a week. Food stalls will be allowed after a water facility is arranged for the zone.

The councillor of the ward and former Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar said that priority will be given to maintaining cleanliness at the zone. Chicken stalls in the area have been instructed not to let the waste water into the storm-water drains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.