Vehicular underpass thrown open to traffic at Kundapur

MANGALURU

06 July 2021 19:30 IST

The vehicular underpass at Basrur Moorkai on National Highway 66 in Kundapur town was thrown open to traffic on Tuesday, nearly a year after work was completed.

Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju supervised the opening of the underpass after getting obstructions removed and speed breakers erected at both ends of the underpass as well as at the junction where Basrur Road meets the service road.

Hitherto, vehicles from Basrur, Siddapura and Shivamogga had to take a left turn on the service road, proceed further towards Udupi before taking a U turn towards Kundapur.

The opening of the underpass was one of the two remedial measures suggested by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje to alleviate the woes of road users. The other — creating openings to service roads at the meeting point of the down ramps of the vehicular underpass and Shastri Circle flyover near Bobbaryanakatte on NH 66 — is yet to be implemented.