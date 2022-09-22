Vehicular movement restricted around Kateel during Navaratri

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 22, 2022 00:14 IST

The police have announced traffic diversion in the wake of Navaratri celebrations at Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kateel, from 6 a.m. of September 26 to 11 p.m. of October 5.

In his order, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate N. Shashi Kumar said vehicular movement would be restricted via the temple and instead, they would diverted on alternative routes.

Vehicles from Mangaluru, Bajpe etc., towards Kateel should move from Malligeyangadi cross on one-way norm via Gidigere Road to reach the Kateel College Main Road. Vehicles from Kateel towards Mangaluru should move via Temple’s PU College Ground and Bank of Baroda towards Bajpe and Mangaluru.

Parking and movement of all kinds of vehicles on the Ratha Beedi (Car Street in front of the Temple), except those for vehicle pooja, has been banned during the period, Mr. Kumar said.

