Vehicular movement prohibited on Sharavu Temple Road

MANGALURU

25 October 2021 20:13 IST

The police have issued traffic advisory prohibiting vehicular movement on the Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple Road to facilitate road improvement works till December 23.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar in his order said that vehicular movement has been completely prohibited from Sharavu Vimalesh Junction to K.S. Rao Road Junction.

Vehicles from K.B. Katte Junction moving towards K.S. Rao Road via Ganapathi High School Road and Sharavu Road, now would take a right turn to Panje Mangesh Rao Road to reach K.S. Rao Road.

Vehicles from K.S. Rao Road, which hitherto used P.M. Rao Road to reach Ganapathi High School Road, cannot take a right turn at K.S. Rao Road; they have now to move via Hampanakatte Junction, the Police Commissioner said.