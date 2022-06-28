Vehicular movement hit as water pipeline bursts

The city corporation launched repair work on the pipeline in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Raghava

Heavy leakage of water from the old water supply line disrupted traffic movement at the busy Pumpwell Junction in the city on Tuesday evening.

The leakage of water was found in the line that takes water to Karavali Junction, Bolur and Sultan Battery. The leakage was near the place where buses going towards Bengaluru, Puttur and Sullia stop.

“We are working overnight to plug the leakage and hope to repair the same by Wednesday morning. If we do not succeed, water will be supplied through alternative lines,” said Akshy Sridhar, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner.

Motorists had to wade through the flowing water for about an hour. As the MCC started the repair work, city traffic police diverted the B.C. Road bound traffic to the opposite lane.

The vehicles coming from Nantoor on NH 66 towards the city were made to go on the flyover to take a U-turn near Gorigudda instead of descending on the service road. This led to traffic snarl at Gorigudda Junction where take a right towards Valencia.