Vehicular movement banned on certain routes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Airport to KPT Junction and KPT Junction to NMPA stretches are no vehicle zones, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit today

Rapid Action Force and State Police personnel being briefed at Goldfinch City Grounds in Mangaluru on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. | Photo Credit: PTI

Movement of all kinds of vehicles will be completely restricted between the international airport and KPT Junction on Airport Road and KPT Junction and New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on National Highway 66 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, to ensure safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is visiting the city during the day.

A notification by the Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate N. Shashi Kumar here said that vehicular parking on Airport Road — from Airport to KPT Junction, including Kenjar, Maravoor, Marakada, Kavoor, Bondel, Padavinangadi, Yeyyadi and KPT Junction, and on NH 66 — from KPT Junction, Kottara Chowki, Kuloor to NMPA, has been banned on both sides of the roads between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Similarly, parking has been banned around a 500 m radius of Goldfinch City at Bangra Kulur during the period.

However, vehicles transporting people to the programme will be allowed to operate in the restricted zones to reach the respective parking slots. Vehicles using NH 66 towards Kerala or Udupi may use alternative routes, including Mulky-Kinnigoli-Moodbidri-B.C. Road-Panemangaluru-Mudipu-Thokkottu and vehicles coming from Udupi to Mangaluru may take Mulky-Kinnigoli-Kateel-Bajpe-Gurupura Kaikamba route.

Parking slots

The police have identified 15 areas for parking different kinds of vehicles bringing people for the event.

They are NMPA Ground, Panambur — 100 buses, 150 cars and 600 two-wheelers; Tannirbhavi Road — 1,500 buses and 500 cars; MSEZ Road, Panambur -- 1,000 light motor vehicles; Somayaji Grounds, Kulur, — VIP Cars with police pass; Delta Grounds, Bangra Kulur — PM’s Cavalcade; behind Delta Grounds — Cars with VIP passes; AJ Shetty Engineering College, Bangra Kulur -- Cars with VIP passes; Maladi Court, behind programme venue — 2,000 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers; Urvastore Ground and Kuntikana Road — 300 buses; Pompai Church, Lady Hill — 100 buses; Urva Market — 100 buses; Karavali Utsav Ground, Lalbagh —250 buses; Kuntikana Junction to Kavoor Junction — 350 buses; Vyasanagar Ground (RTO trial grounds) -- 50 buses; KPT Grounds — 200 buses and Padua College Grounds — 250 buses.