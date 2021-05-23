Mangaluru

Vehicles violating rules used for waste disposal

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu on Sunday asked vehicle owners, who were found unnecessarily moving on the National Highway 66 in violation of lockdown regulations, to pick waste and move it to the dumping yard.

Mr. Prabhu stopped these vehicles near motor vehicles showroom in Udupi. He asked them to remove the waste found between the showroom and another such showroom and put it in their vehicles. They were made to dump the waste at the dumping yard in Alevoor.

In a statement, Mr. Prabhu said that vehicle found unnecessarily out on the streets in Udupi city will be used for collection and disposal of waste till the end of lockdown.

