Vehicles entering Udupi being checked

Road barricade on the border at Palimar affects residents

Vehicles operating from Mangluru towards Udupi lined up on National Highway 66 near Hejmady Toll Plaza on Dakshina Kannada-Udupi border with the Udupi district administration resorting to checking entry of people even after throwing open the borders on Thursday.

Meanwhile, residents of Karnire, Balkunje and surrounding villages in Dakshina Kannada were put to great hardship as the Udupi district administration did not remove the road barricade on Karnire-Palimar Road near the Shambhavi bridge.

Residents of Balkunje and surrounding villages, who depend upon Palimar for their daily needs, were the most affected. Revenue officials at Kaup said that they have not received any direction from the Deputy Commissioner to remove the barricades yet.

At Hejmady, police personnel and revenue officials checked each and every private vehicle and sent back people who they said did not have any real reasons to visit Udupi district. However, vehicles bearing registration plates of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts were allowed, eyewitnesses said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, while revoking the order to seal the borders through a fresh notification under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Wednesday, had said that check-posts on the borders would continue to work till July 29. People having strong reasons and supporting documents to visit the district only would be allowed to enter, he had said and added that this was necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bus services between Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which had been suspended, resumed on Thursday. However, the authorities ensured that buses carried only the stipulated number of passengers.

Though the borders of Udupi district were sealed, life within the district was allowed to continue as usual as per the directions of the Union Home Ministry with only night curfew in place.

Dakshina Kannada normal

Life resumed in Dakshina Kannada district as orders imposing lockdown ended on Thursday morning. City and service buses operated in limited numbers while shops and establishments carried on with regular business.

Night curfew would continue to remain in force between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the district administration has said.