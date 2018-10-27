Vehicle underpass thrown open to traffic in Udupi

more-in

The vehicle underpass at the Karavali Junction on National Highway 66 was thrown open to traffic here on Friday meeting a long-pending demand of the people of the temple town. This underpass road connecting Mangaluru with Kundapur at Karavali Junction is 800 metres long. This is a six-lane road with a divider in between. The road on both the right and the left side of the divider is 11 metres wide.

Below the underpass are two boxes of 10.5 metre width. These two boxes have been constructed to connect Udupi with Malpe, which is now part of the Malpe-Tirthahalli National Highway 169A, which is under construction here.

Due to the opening of the underpass, vehicles from Mangaluru to Kundapur-Karwar can pass through straight away with touching the Karavali Junction and vice-versa. With one of the boxes below the underpass also being thrown open, vehicles going from Udupi-Manipal to Malpe fisheries harbour and Malpe beach too were moving smoothly without having to take a long turn.

As a result of the underpass, there is now smooth movement both on the National Highway 66 and the NH 169A at Karavali Junction. The traffic snarls near the Karavali Hotel have now become a thing of the past.

T. Bhoobalan, Sub Division Magistrate, Kundapur Sub Division, had on October 10, under the powers conferred under Section 138 (2) of Criminal Procedure Code, ordered Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Ltd. (NUTPL) to complete work on the vehicle underpass at the Karavali Junction here and throw it open to vehicular traffic before November 1, 2018. The authorities of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had promised to complete the construction of the underpass by the end of this month or the next. But it has been opened to vehicular traffic well before the deadline.