Mangaluru

Veerendra Heggade visits Raj Ghat

Rajya Sabha member and Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 29, 2022 22:40 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 22:40 IST

Rajya Sabha member and Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade visited the Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Friday and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Heggade, who is touring Delhi after taking oath, has been meeting several leaders, Union Ministers and other dignitaries and exchanging ideas with them.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was accompanied by his younger brother D. Surendra Kumar, daughter Shraddha Amith and son-in-law Amith during the Raj Ghat visit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Heggade is expected to return to Dharmasthala next week, said Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...