Veerendra Heggade visits Raj Ghat

Rajya Sabha member and Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 29, 2022 22:40 IST

Rajya Sabha member and Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade visited the Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Friday and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Heggade, who is touring Delhi after taking oath, has been meeting several leaders, Union Ministers and other dignitaries and exchanging ideas with them.

He was accompanied by his younger brother D. Surendra Kumar, daughter Shraddha Amith and son-in-law Amith during the Raj Ghat visit.

Mr. Heggade is expected to return to Dharmasthala next week, said Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath in a statement.