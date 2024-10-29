Veerappa Moily inaugurates Alva’s Law College at Moodbidri

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily inaugurated Alva’s Law College, established by Alva’s Education Foundation, at Moodbidri on Tuesday.

Mr. Moily in his inaugural address said that every event held at Alva’s education institutes was exceptional and meaningful. He underscored that success is achieved through dedication, hard work, and deep focus, and encouraged students to aspire for greatness. Mr. Moily noted that India’s rich history as a cultural and civilisational hub serves as an inspiration to aim for the highest standards. He envisioned Alva’s Law College reaching the ranks of the country’s 26 top law schools.

Growing requirement

Discussing the vast opportunities in law, the former CM highlighted the growing requirement of legal expertise in fields such as business, technology, and taxation. He pointed out that the study of law is demanding and expansive, requiring thorough dedication.

Mr. Moily also stressed that in a democratic country, justice and the independence of the judiciary are essential, noting India’s commitment to secularism and the separation of religion from the court system. He urged students to be leaders in the pursuit of justice and equality.

Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva announced the new building of Alva’s Law College will be named after M. Veerappa Moily. Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain lauded Mr. Moily for implementing the CET system that opened the medical and engineering education to common students in Karnataka.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian urged the Alva’s to consider establishing medical and dental colleges. Law College Principal P.S. Mahantesh and others were present.

