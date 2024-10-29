GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veerappa Moily inaugurates Alva’s Law College at Moodbidri

Thee is growing requirement of legal professionals in the country, says the former CM

Published - October 29, 2024 11:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily speaking after inaugurating Alva’s Law College established by Alva’s Education Foundation at Moodbidri on Tuesday, October 29. 

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily speaking after inaugurating Alva’s Law College established by Alva’s Education Foundation at Moodbidri on Tuesday, October 29.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily inaugurated Alva’s Law College, established by Alva’s Education Foundation, at Moodbidri on Tuesday.

Mr. Moily in his inaugural address said that every event held at Alva’s education institutes was exceptional and meaningful. He underscored that success is achieved through dedication, hard work, and deep focus, and encouraged students to aspire for greatness. Mr. Moily noted that India’s rich history as a cultural and civilisational hub serves as an inspiration to aim for the highest standards. He envisioned Alva’s Law College reaching the ranks of the country’s 26 top law schools.

Growing requirement

Discussing the vast opportunities in law, the former CM highlighted the growing requirement of legal expertise in fields such as business, technology, and taxation. He pointed out that the study of law is demanding and expansive, requiring thorough dedication.

Mr. Moily also stressed that in a democratic country, justice and the independence of the judiciary are essential, noting India’s commitment to secularism and the separation of religion from the court system. He urged students to be leaders in the pursuit of justice and equality.

Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva announced the new building of Alva’s Law College will be named after M. Veerappa Moily. Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain lauded Mr. Moily for implementing the CET system that opened the medical and engineering education to common students in Karnataka.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian urged the Alva’s to consider establishing medical and dental colleges. Law College Principal P.S. Mahantesh and others were present.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / universities and colleges / students / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.