Veera Rani Abbakka Utsava on December 21

The silver jubilee of Veera Rani Abbakka Utsava will be celebrated on the premises Ullal City Municipality on December 21.

Awards

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, chairman of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy Dayananda G Kattalsar said that this year’s Veera Rani Abbakka Award will be presented to writer Chandrakala Nandavara at the valedictory function of the utsava. The Veera Rani Abbakka Puraskar for 2021 will be given to writer K.A. Rohini.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi and also Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) B.A. Vivek Rai will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session.

Earlier, a procession will be taken out from Thokkottu to Ullal.

There will be literary sessions, multilingual kavi gosthi, and cultural programmes at the utsava.

The utsava will be jointly organised by the academy, the Ullal City Municipality and Veera Rani Abbakka Utsava Samiti, he said.