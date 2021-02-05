Veenavadini to organisethree-day music festival

The religious event to start today at Ballapadavu

Veenavadini Sangeetha Vidyapeetam and Vaidic-Thanthric Vidyapeetam in Ballapadavu, Kasargod district, Kerala, will organise a three-day religious-musical programme, Veda Nada Yoga Tharangini 2021, from Friday to Sunday at Ballapadavu.

A communique from the vidyapeetam here said that the programme will start with Maha Ganapathi Homam on Friday followed by Upa-Yoga session at 6 a.m. Musical programmes, including Navarathna Kruthi Alapanam, will start at 3.45 pm in the presence of Edneer Mutt Seer Sri Sachidananda Bharathi Swamiji.

Musical programmes on Saturday will start with Navagraha Kruthi Alapanam at 9 a.m. followed by Rasikapriya music from 10.30 a.m. The concluding day will witness Geetha Vadya Vidyarambham in Vocal, Violin, Mrudangam and Tabla. Students of Veenavadini will render Pancharathna Kruthi and Nadopasana music at 10.30 a.m.

The swamiji will deliver the benevolence speech at the concluding ceremony at 3.30 p.m. This will be followed by Carnatic classical concert of flute recital by M.K. Pranesha, Bengaluru, the communique said.

The programmes will be held at Narayaneeyam, Ballapadavu, Kumbdaje Post. For details, call Ph: 9448327359 and 9449269784.

Veenavadini is a unit of Ballapadavu Swargeeya Narayana Upadhyaya Samsmarana Sangeetha Prathishtanam, a trust aimed at popularising Carnatic music.

The trust was inaugurated during the birth centenary of Late Upadhyaya on October, 30, 1999.

The music institution started functioning in 2005.