Veena Bhaskar becomes Kundapur TMC president

Sandeep Kharvi is vice-president; both elected unopposed

Veena Bhaskar and Sandeep Kharvi from the Bharatiya Janata Party were elected president and vice-president of Kundapur Town Municipal Council (TMC) in Udupi district, in the elections held on Tuesday.

Since Ms. Bhaskar and Mr. Kharvi were the lone contestants for the respective posts, they were declared elected unopposed by Returning Officer and Tahsildar Anandappa Naik.

While the council president’s post was reserved for general category-woman, the vice-president’s post was reserved for backward class 'A' category.

The 23-member TMC has 14 members from the BJP, eight from the Congress and one Independent. Ms. Bhaskar represents TT Road Ward, while Mr. Kharvi represents Bahadur Shah Road Ward.

Kundapur MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty, BJP district president Suresh Nayak Kuiladi, Kundapur Mandala president Shankar Ankadakatte, Zilla Panchayat member Srilatha Suresh Shetty and others have congratulated the new team.