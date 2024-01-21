Vedike urges Mayor to restore Gujjarkere as Teertha Kere of Mariyamma Temple

January 21, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expressing serious reservations over making Gujjarkere which has historic and religious significance as an entertainment centre, the Gujjarkere Teertha Samrakshana Vedike has urged Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur to get a Teertha Kere constructed in the middle of Gujjarkere.

Meeting Mr. Kannur during his visit to Gujjarkere on Saturday, January 20, Vedike General Secretary Nemu Kottari and other members said that the tank was supposed to have been built by Natha sect leader, Yogi Gorakshanatha. It was one of the oldest Teertha Keres of the district and also a source of drinking water in the region, he said.

When the tank was on the verge of extinction due to unbridled sewage flow and encroachment, the vedike began the fight for its restoration two decades ago, Mr. Kottari said. Finally, the tank was rejuvenated by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., with the intervention of D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA.

Local aspirations ignored

The vedike said though the tank was rejuvenated and made a place of public attraction, the administration has ignored the local aspirations and sentiments. The continued presence of sewage in the tank water exhibits negligence by executing agencies to take all steps to prevent sewage flow into the tank, Mr. Kottari said in the memorandum.

Residents of the area wanted a Teertha Kere in the middle of Gujjarkere during its rejuvenation. The Avabhrita Snana (holy dip) of Sri Bolara Halekote Mariyamma used to take place during the temple’s Annual Rathotsava; that had to be stopped following deteriorated water conditions. The executing agencies ignored this issue, though Mr. Kamath was in its favour, during the rejuvenation.

Converting the tank as an entertainment centre has caused much pain to the residents, Mr. Kottari said. Therefore, the corporation should respond to their sentiments and restore Gujjarkere’s old glory. Vedike vice president C.P. Dinesh, area councillor P. Bhanumathi, Mariyamma Temple Managing Committee president B. Ashok Kumar and others were present.

Mr. Kannur said the corporation would examine the matter.

