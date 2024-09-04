GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vedavyasa Kamath takes exception to imposition of ‘irrelevant’ conditions for public Ganeshotsava organisers

The MLA also criticises traffic police for introducing changes in traffic movement sans consultation with elected representatives

Updated - September 04, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, on Wednesday took strong exception to the government imposing several conditions on Ganeshotsava celebrations in the State and urged the government to respect the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Mr. Kamath told reporters here that the police have been imposing several conditions to the organisers of public Ganeshotsava, including seeking details of guests, their phone numbers, address etc., participating in the programme, details of tableaux teams, the vehicles they use, and other such such information.

By imposing irrelevant conditions and creating confusion, the government appears to be aiming at putting a complete halt to public Ganeshotsava celebrations, Mr. Kamath alleged. The MLA said Ganesha, called ‘vighna nivaraka’ (remover of obstacles) and commanding the first puja in every ritual, himself was facing ‘vighnas’ by the government.

Speaking about modifications to traffic arrangements in the city, Mr. Kamath said the Mangaluru City Traffic Police should have consulted elected representatives, including MLAs and councillors, before introducing any change.

A sudden change in the movement of city and service buses out of State Bank Terminal on the right hand carriageway upon their exit and eliminating their stop at Lady Goschen Hospital stop has caused severe inconvenience to people.

Barricades were placed on the middle of the road for this arrangement that also inconvenience autorickshaw drivers. Passengers would cross barricades and dangerously board buses risking their life. Similarly, several U-turns and medians were closed across the city sans any consultation, he said.

The traffic police have also unauthorisedly removed the bus stop in front of the University College to help a commercial building, the MLA alleged. This change was troubling passengers, those visiting the Government District Wenlock Hospital and students alike. Mr. Kamath urged the MCTP to restore the stop at the particular place.

The MLA also charged the State government as responsible for the abnormal hike in property tax in city corporation limits. The move was aimed at bringing disrepute to BJP-ruled corporations, he alleged.

Former Mayor Premanand Shetty and others were present.

Published - September 04, 2024 09:16 pm IST

