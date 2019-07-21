Mangaluru

Vector-borne diseases: Establishment fined in Mangaluru

The fogging drive against mosquities under way in Mangaluru.

The Mangaluru City Corporation on Saturday imposed ₹5,000 fine on the owner of a commercial establishment here for ‘creating conditions that aid the spread of vector-borne diseases’.

The establishment, Cafekart at Kannur on NH 75, owned by Nishan Chandra, had on the premises old tyres that contained water thereby breeding mosquito larvae, a release stated.

Corporation officials, who visited the area, imposed the spot fine and warned the owner against such omissions in future.

Drive taken up

The MCC and the district administration have taken up massive drive against spread of vector-borne diseases, including dengue, that has seen a sharp increase in recent days.

