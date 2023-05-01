ADVERTISEMENT

Vatsalya Palliative Care Centre inaugurated in Udupi

May 01, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Vatsalya has a general ward, a semi-special ward, and a special ward with attached toilets. There is a treatment room and an interfaith prayer room. The facility is not for profit, but for service

The Hindu Bureau

Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of the CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese inaugurates Vatsalya, the Palliative Care Centre of Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, in Udupi on Saturday, April 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bishop of the CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese Hemachandra Kumar inaugurated “Vatsalya,” the Palliative Care Centre of Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital in Udupi, on Saturday, April 29, on the hospital premises. A specialised facility to mark the hospital’s Centenary year, Vatsalya caters to the needs of cancer and end-of-life patients.

Describing palliative care as the new face of healthcare, Mr. Kumar appreciated the efforts of Lombard Hospital to renovate an old, dilapidated building and construct a modern palliative care facility for end-of-life patients. He congratulated Hospital Director Sushil Jathanna on rejuvenating the Hospital that has become an example for the whole district.

An exterior view of Vatsalya, the Palliative Care Centre of Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District health officer N. Nagabhushan Udupa said that palliative care provides care, compassion, and treatment under one roof. “This is a praiseworthy initiative as there is a great need for palliative care in Udupi district. Today, there are 90 patients in the district who are permanently bed-ridden due to spinal injuries. The government is providing them with palliative care at home under the Arogya Sparsha scheme,” he said.

Dr. Jathanna said less than 2% of India’s population has access to pain management and palliative care. “Families find it very difficult to maintain a bed-ridden patient. They rely on home nurses, paying exorbitant fees. Our palliative care centre will take care of such patients.” Vatsalya has a general ward, a semi-special ward, and a special ward with attached toilets. There is a treatment room and an interfaith prayer room. The facility is not for profit, but for service.

