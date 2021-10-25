Varsity to opt for digital evaluation of answer scripts

MANGALURU

25 October 2021

‘Get out of your comfort zone to ensure that students are benefited from NEP-2020’

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya said on Monday that the university will opt for digital evaluation of answer scripts of examinations to be conducted under the new National Education Policy-2020 in the academic year 2021-22.

Speaking at a workshop here on NEP-2020 organised by the university for college teachers and students, he said that the university has constituted an examinations reforms committee as the mode of examinations to be conducted for fresh (first year) students of 2021-22 batch will have to be changed.

The Vice-Chancellor said that more cluster-level workshops will be conducted for teachers to address their doubts in the implementation of the policy. They will be held in Madikeri, Puttur, Mangaluru and Udupi. The workshops will be conducted for teachers of subject associations.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that if NEP-2020 is to be implemented effectively, it requires a change in mindset. “Get out of your comfort zone to ensure that students are benefited from the policy,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that colleges will have to equip themselves in terms of infrastructure and human resource required to implement the policy effectively. In an competitive era, there is no choice but to compete to remain in the fray.

Allaying fears that implementation of the NEP will reduce the workload of teachers and will lead to loss of employment, Mr. Yadapadithaya said that it will only increase the workload. Teachers will have to get adapted to the changed circumstances.

He said that NEP-2020 should be implemented in such a manner to make higher education locally relevant and globally competitive.

Registrar (administration) C.K. Kishor Kumar said that the university has prepared syllabi for 60 subjects. Syllabi will be placed before the respective faculties on Tuesday and they will be discussed in the meeting of the Academic Council of the university on October 27 where they will finally be approved for implementation.