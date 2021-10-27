Varsity to introduce five-year integrated law course

MANGALURU

Mangalore University will offer a five-year integrated law course (LL.M) in the post-graduate centre in Chikka Aluvara of Kodagu district in the academic year 2021-22, according to Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya.

He told the Academic Council meeting at the university on Wednesday that Kodagu district does not have any educational institution offering LL.B or LL.M degrees. Hence, the university will offer the integrated programme which students can join after completing their pre-university course. The university will launch the programme in January 2022.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university will open an entrepreneurship development cell on its campus to create an eco-system for students to become entrepreneurs. It will provide the required training for students.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university will introduce an open book examination system on an experimental basis in the academic year 2022-23 on the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) model. It will be introduced only for select undergraduate courses.

Meanwhile, the council, during the meeting, agreed to allow Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc) degree holders to seek admission to post-graduate courses in the university. It agreed that B.Voc degree can be considered to be on par with other Bachelor level degrees for admission to post-graduate courses.