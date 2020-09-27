Varsity to holdre-exam owing to teacher’s blunder

Mangalore University has now been forced to re-conduct an examination for a Kannada paper for all final semester postgraduate students of Kannada of 2019-20.

It is because a Kannada teacher on Mangalagangotri campus of the university did not conduct the examination on the campus, which was among the five centres, on the scheduled day, that is Friday.

The exam was held at other four centres on that day.

Sources said that the university had postponed the Kannada Matthu Computer Balake (KNH 553) subject paper from September 21 to September 25, as all examinations scheduled for September 21 had been postponed in view of heavy rains and floods, especially in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada on September 20.

Notice sent

The university has now served a notice on the teacher, seeking an explanation as the rescheduled date had been intimated to all concerned electronically and why he had failed to adhere to it.

Sources said that now the university was in the process of rescheduling the examination again. The date was yet to be fixed.