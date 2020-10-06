Varsity to constitute task force for NEP implementation, says V-C

Mangalore University will constitute a task force for implementing the National Education Policy – 2020 in a phased manner from the academic year 2021-22, according to university Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya.

He told the Academic Council meeting of the university here on Tuesday that the task force will comprise the members of the Syndicate, heads of statutory bodies, deans, senior professors and senior officials of the university. It will have a three-member advisory body.

There will be nine sub-committees headed by the Syndicate members under the task force. The sub-committees are academic reforms committee, examination reforms committee, finance reforms committee, development reforms committee, human resources reforms committee, extension and outreach activities committee, sports and cultural policy committee, administrative reforms committee and NAAC/ranking/branding, publication committee.

The sub-committees will have representatives from civil society, teachers, alumni association, teachers bodies and experts from different sectors.

Each sub-committee will deliberate upon reforms required in a given area as per the policy guidelines. They will provide weekly and monthly reports to the task force with their observations and recommendations. The task force will take decisions on incorporating them while implementing the policy.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university desires that it should be the first in the State to implement the policy.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university is in touch with the Police Department to ensure that the drug menace did not hit campuses of its 208 affiliated colleges and its other educational institutions. Gathering intelligence inputs mattered the most to prevent the spread of the drug menace onto campuses. The university will soon issue a directive to principals and administrative bodies of colleges to be alert and take precautionary measures. “Our intention is to ensure that all our educational campuses are free from the drug menace,” he said.

He said that the training and placement cell of the university on campus will be made more active by appointing a consultant soon.

The university is in the process of opting for the third cycle of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has completed 60 % of the process. The remaining process will be completed after the visit of a peer team for review. The team is expected to visit the university either this November or December, he said.