Varsity to announce results today

Mangalore University will announce the results of the odd semester examinations of its undergraduate courses conducted during October-November 2017 on December 27.
The results of BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBM, BBA, B.Sc (fashion design), BHM, BHS, B.Sc (FND), BASLP, BSW, BA (HRD) will be announced on the website www.mangalore- university.ac.in.
Students desiring to apply for revaluation may apply through their colleges before January 10, 2018, A.M. Khan, Registrar (Evaluation) said in a release on Tuesday.
Those willing to apply for re-evaluation can download the marks cards from the website. The individual results of colleges would also be made available on-line through the respective portals of the colleges.
The university is announcing the results within 10 days of completing the evaluation of answer scripts, he said.
