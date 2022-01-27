Various organisations celebrate Republic Day with fervour

The national flag was unfurled by Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebration at Konkan Rail Vihar - Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

27 January 2022 01:05 IST

Various organisations celebrated the 73rd Republic Day across the coastal districts on Wednesday.

Unfurling the national flag and reviewing the parade, New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman A.V. Ramana said that cargo handling at the port has improved from 25.7 million tonnes in December 2020 to 27.64 million tonnes in December 2021, a growth of 8%. Operating income of the port has increased from ₹434 crore to ₹460 crore and the net surplus from ₹145 crore to ₹201 crore during the period. Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari said that the division’s earnings increased from ₹515.61 crore in December 2020 to ₹600 crore in December 2021. Speaking after unfurling the tricolour at Palakkad in Kerala, Mr. Kothari said that railway electrification is fast progressing and the division sent the first electric loco-hauled passenger train from Mangaluru to Konkan Railway network last week. The entire Division will see electrification by December, he added.

Konkan Railway Corporation’s Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta unfurled the national flag at Konkan Rail Vihar, Nerul in Navi Mumbai. He appreciated the efforts by the personnel in providing services while fighting COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Suhas Patil, Head, Construction at the Mangaluru International Airport, unfurled the national flag and later presented certificates of appreciation and mementos to CISF Sub-Inspector M. Ramesh and Constable V.K. Chaudhary for their exceptional performance of duty. On the occasion, Airport Support Group personnel of CISF displayed various aspects of their training in ensuring safety and security of the airport.

Chief Airport Security Officer and CISF Deputy Commandant Krishna Prakash and others were present. Retired Principal of University College, Hampanakatte, Mangaluru, Lakshminarayana Bhat, unfurled the national flag and gave the Republic Day message at the college. College principal Anasuya Rai and other staff were present. Youth Red Cross Society of the college organised a free vaccination camp against COVID-19 for students aged between 15 and 18 on the occasion.