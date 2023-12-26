Vande Bharat trial run between Mangaluru and Madgaon took nearly four hours

December 26, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

During the trial run on Tuesday, the Vande Bharat Express train took nearly four hours to cover a distance of 321 kilometres between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon Junction.

The regular service of this train, along with the Vande Bharat services on five other routes in the country, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

The train on the trial run departed from Platform No. 1 at Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. It had a brief stop at Udupi station and reached Madgaon Junction at 12.23 p.m. In return, the train left Madgaon Junction at 12.53 p.m. It stopped at Karwar and reached Mangaluru Central at 4.45 p.m.

The rake of the Vande Bharat train for the trial run arrived at Platform No. 3 of Mangaluru Central on Monday evening. It was brought to Platform No. 1 on Tuesday morning from where the trial run started.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, and a few councillors spent a few minutes in a coach of the train before it departed from Mangaluru Central.

Rail fans clicked photographs and took videos of the movement of the train on the route and shared it on social media.

The Southern Railway, Palakkad Division, posted on its official account on X the photograph taken by one Ronak D’Sa with caption “Witness a captivating moment as the Mangaluru Central- Madgaon Junction Vande Bharat Express blaze the tracks on its trial run today, near Jokatte Railway station. Join us on this exhilarating journey towards a faster and more connected future.”

The video and photograph by rail fan Vishal Shenoy from Udupi of the train moving across Swarna River bridge in Udupi was widely circulated on social media.