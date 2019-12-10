‘Vana Ranga’ Rangamandira inaugurated in Ujire

"Vana Ranga", an open-air auditorium, was inaugurated on the premises of SDM Educational Institutions in Ujire near here on Monday.

Inaugurating the Rangamandira, Hemavathi V. Heggade of Dharmasthala, said different art forms pave the way for contentment and happiness by igniting spiritual awakening. They contribute immensely to the formation of a cultured society, she said.

Ms. Heggade said music, dance, drama, Yakshagana etc., would convey meaningful values for life along with entertainment. With the inauguration, her dream to have a Rangamandira, has been realised and wished the Rangamandira be a hive of activities always.

If the Sanatana Dharmam, culture, traditions and thoughts are still remaining in India despite frequent attacks by external forces, it is because of art and artists, Ms. Heggade said. Artists convey spiritual thoughts through various art forms even as they bring out the concept of divinity by portraying the values enshrined in Ramayana, Mahabharatha etc. Engaging children in different cultural activities, arts, etc., could bring them out from the influence of mobile phones, she said.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja said the Rangamandira stands out because of its unique design and congratulated Dharmasthala for its contributions to the field of art and culture.

Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade in his presidential address said the Rangamandira is the result of his wife Ms. Hemavathi Heggade’s vision. He urged the student community to make use of the facility for a bright future. Mr. Heggade noted that SDM Institutions encourage sports, cultural activities, values in life, Yoga and moral education along with formal education.

SDM Institutions Vice President S. Prabhakar, Secretary D. Harshendra Kumar, convener B. Yashovarma, Ujire Gram Panchayat President K. Sridhar Poojary and others were present.