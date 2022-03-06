Van to create awareness on child marriages to tour 45 villages

‘The law should be implemented in the proper spirit’

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M., along with dignitaries, taking an oath as part of a campaign against child marriage in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘The law should be implemented in the proper spirit’

A nine-day campaign on wheels launched here on Sunday to create awareness on preventing child marriages will tour 45 villages under 19 hoblis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara has said.

Women participating in the campaign against child marriage launched on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises in Mangaluru on Sunday. The campaign was organised by the Department of Women and Child Welfare. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaking at the launching ceremony on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises, the CEO said that the Government has felt that though the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Karnataka Amendment) Act 2016 passed in April 2017 is in place, there is still a need to create awareness on the Act to prevent child marriages.

The spirit of the Act should be implemented properly, he said and added that notwithstanding the Act, people should be aware on the consequences of child marriages.

Mr. Kumara said that child marriages take away the private life of girls. Dakshina Kannada reported one child marriage case last year. Educating people on the ill-effects is the remedy to prevent such marriages.

Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra said that child marriages are a social evil. People in society have a greater role to play to protect the rights of women. The mobile van, of the Department of Information and Public Relations, launched will create awareness through IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities. Awareness will be created at 52 places, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that school teachers should find out the reasons if girl students remained absent for long by not attending classes. They should play a pivotal role in creating awareness on rights of women and children. Aiding child marriages is also an offence, he said.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, who launched the campaign, said that the mobile van will create awareness through audio visual means.

Members of Legislative Council Manjunath Bhandary and B.M. Farooq also participated. A signature campaign was also launched on the occasion. A jatha was also taken out.

In Udupi

Launching the campaign in Udupi, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that different organisations, parents and students should join hands to prevent child marriages.

Child marriage will affect girls both mentally and physically. Awareness on the social evil will also be created in such places where migrant workers live. Complaints on child marriages can be filed by calling up the toll free number 1098, he said.

Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of Udupi District Legal Services Authority Sharmila said that during the campaign awareness should also be created on the quantum of punishment mentioned in the Act.