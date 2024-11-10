 />
Values never go out of fashion, says Director General of ICMR

Published - November 10, 2024 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, GOI, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR speaks at the 32nd convocation of MAHE in Manipal, in Udupi on November 10, 2024.

Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, GOI, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR speaks at the 32nd convocation of MAHE in Manipal, in Udupi on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Secretary of Union Department of Health Research and Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Rajiv Bahl said in Manipal on Sunday that values never go out of fashion. The values of integrity, commitment, empathy, ethics, humility will always take one in good stead as progressing in careers.

He was delivering the 32nd convocation address of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on the third and the last day of convocation.

Dr. Bahl advised graduates not to take shortcuts in life.

“Lead healthy life. Health is a greatest asset. Take care of family,” he said asking the graduates to help poor and vulnerable sections in community.

“Develop critical thinking, continue learning, learn to collaborate and dream big. Carve own path,” he said.

Arnav Agrawal who pursued B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal; Shetty Trasha who pursued B. Sc in Perfusion Technology from Manipal College of Health Professions, Manipal; Janet K. Joy who studied MBBS from KMC Mangaluru and Mrunmayee Rahul Nerlikar who pursued MBBS from KMC, Manipal, was awarded the Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for 2024 for their achievements in their respective fields.

Vasanti R. Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust; H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor; Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE were present.

