Valuables returned to owners in Udupi

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan handing over recovered stolen valuables to owners at the District Reserve Police Grounds in Udupi on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

24 November 2021 10:24 IST

The Udupi District Police handed over recovered stolen valuables worth over ₹90 lakh to their owners at the District Reserve Police Parade Grounds in Udupi on Tuesday.

The valuables were reported stolen in cases since 2020 till date.

Valuables worth ₹3.13 crore were stolen or taken away in 151 cases registered during 2020 that included one murder, 14 robbery, one daytime robbery, seven theft, five vehicle theft, one house break-in and theft and 13 other cases. Of these, items worth ₹58.47 lakh were recovered and handed over to owners on Tuesday.

As many as 151 cases, including one robbery, one daytime theft, six night theft, 13 vehicle theft, one house break-in and theft and seven other cases were registered till date in 2021 involving valuables worth ₹2.61 crore. Of these, items worth ₹32.31 lakh were recovered and handed over to owners.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra and other senior officers were present.